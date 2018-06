Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Bionic racing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Orange County Posts 19 Bionic racing Was talking to him about getting a new 550 cylinder and he didn't disappoint. Easy to talk to, quick shipping, good packaging and great quality product. I attached pictures so everyone can see. Will be buying from him again in the future for sure.

