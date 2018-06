Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Kaw 650 Motor mounts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Lower Michigan Age 42 Posts 20 WTB Kaw 650 Motor mounts Just trying to finish this long time build just about to drop the Engine in and noticed two of the motor mounts were ripped just wondering if anyone has two for sale hopefully in Michigan I can come get them today would like to be in the water this weekend.. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

