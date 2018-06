Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Are intake grates worth it #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2017 Location Vacaville, Ca Age 21 Posts 69 Are intake grates worth it My 750 x2 is pumped by a 9/15 big hub hooker with pump stuffer. Stock nozzle and stock intake grate. Do they make a noticeable difference. My setup tight now doesn't cavitate at all but I was thinking maybe the pump could perform better with one? A lot rec a rcjs tri scoop. Top loaders I guess rip off the ski. Chime in what u think! Mixin gas and haulin *** Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

