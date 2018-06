Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Xft factory b pipe molds for sale in california #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2011 Location Folsom, California Age 24 Posts 169 Xft factory b pipe molds for sale in california I was planning on learning how to cast parts and use these but I just don't have the time so they are up for grabs. All reasonable offers will be considered. They are on eBay.



THE PICTURES WITH THE FACTORY B PIPE MANIFOLD AND HEAD PIPE ARE ONLY FOR REFERENCE THE MANIFOLD AND HEAD PIPE ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SALE. FEEL FREE TO ASK ANY QUESTIONS THAT YOU MAY HAVE AND I WILL DO MY BEST TO ANSWER THEM.



UP FOR SALE IS A SET OF MOLDS USED TO MANUFACTURE A FACTORY B PIPE STYLE EXHAUST SYSTEM FOR USE ON THE YAMAHA SUPERJET AND OTHER YAMAHA PWC WITH THE 701 ENGINE/ 61X CYLINDER. THESE MOLDS WERE PREVIOUSLY OWNED AND USED BY XFT (EXTREME FREESTYLE TECHNOLOGY) WHICH WAS A VERY REPUTABLE COMPANY WHEN IT WAS STILL IN OPERATION. I BELIEVE THE MOLDS WERE IN USE TO MANUFACTURE XFT'S EXHAUST SYSTEM WHICH WAS BASICALLY EXACTLY THE SAME AS ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR AND PROVEN EXHAUST SYSTEMS ON THE MARKET, THE FACTORY B PIPE. THE XFT SYSTEM HOWEVER USED A CARBON FIBER EXHAUST CHAMBER INSTEAD OF A ALUMINUM ONE. THESE ARE PROBABLY ONE OF THE ONLY SETS AVAILABLE IN THE WORLD. THE MOLDS ARE IN GOOD CONDITION BUT THEY DO SHOW USE WHICH INCLUDES SIGNS OF VERY MINOR CRACKS, SCUFFS/ SCRATCHES, AND GENERAL WEAR. LOOK TO PICTURES FOR FURTHER DETAIL, I DID MY BEST TO SHOW THE CONDITION ACCURATELY.FEEL FREE TO ASK ANY QUESTIONS THAT YOU MAY HAVE AND I WILL DO MY BEST TO ANSWER THEM.

