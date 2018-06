Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Early Js300 head vs late 300sx head #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location Michigan Age 25 Posts 62 Early Js300 head vs late 300sx head I have two Kawasaki 300 heads. One is from a 1986 JS300 and the other is from a 1990 300sx. The darker head is from the 300sx, which overheated and is still dirty. My question is in regard to the dome shape and size. Is there a difference in volume for either of these heads? I am not sure if itís just a changed design because this 300sx came with oversized pistons as well.



