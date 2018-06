Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Cracked cylinder on exhaust manifold stud. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Nashville, TN Posts 3 Cracked cylinder on exhaust manifold stud. My girlfriend was riding my ski (her first time) and did not notice that the pisser did not have water coming out. (Mind out of gutter dudes)...Longng story short, doing a top end rebuild and I noticed a check on the exhaust manifold top stud. Picture should be attached.



My my stepfather had been riding these skies since they were first made, but he is out of the country for 2 months with limited cell.



Asking what I should do in this situation?



Thanks for for the help.



a lot of these have this problem.unless it's cracked to where it leaks water out or into the cylinder,keep using it.

