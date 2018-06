Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Fastest impeller Honda turbo #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Louisiana Age 22 Posts 8 Fastest impeller Honda turbo Looking to gain as much speed possible with a impeller. What is the best to go with?? 2006 Honda turbo t3



Thanks

Google would have shown a solas 17/29. Or repitch the stock prop.

