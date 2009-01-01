pxctoday

  1. Today, 08:07 PM #1
    Anyone have a factory limited pipe they want to sell?

    Looking for a factory limited pipe, if you got one you want to sell let me know. Thanks
  2. Today, 09:58 PM #2
    Re: Anyone have a factory limited pipe they want to sell?

    C'mon dude what model? I have 3 for sale 2 new and one used. The models and versions are a secret.... Seriously though what application?????? Price might take your breath away depending on model.
    Last edited by x2crew; Today at 10:01 PM.
  3. Today, 10:02 PM #3
    Re: Anyone have a factory limited pipe they want to sell?

    Yea forgot that info.... Limited for a 750 sxi ...
