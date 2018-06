Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting Out 88-91 Seadoo SP? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Brighton, MI Posts 30 Parting Out 88-91 Seadoo SP? I got what I believe is a 88-91 Seadoo SP. it came with the trailer I bought. No markings on it and the HIN is almost unrecognizable. I hooked up a good battery to it and it did crank over. Although I do see the intake has oil in it after I took the carb off.

The motor is a white 587.

Carb is a Mikuni 38m RB

looks like an aftermarket Racing pipe. (Maybe PJs)

looks like everything is there. Let me know what you need and make an offer! Attached Images 641E0328-2874-49DC-8F7C-FA7C7B73F7EF.jpeg (2.85 MB, 1 views)

641E0328-2874-49DC-8F7C-FA7C7B73F7EF.jpeg (2.85 MB, 1 views) 96378A90-F122-4636-807D-D0F851002394.jpeg (3.32 MB, 1 views)

96378A90-F122-4636-807D-D0F851002394.jpeg (3.32 MB, 1 views) 5B89E64A-CA73-424B-BCF4-C7F82B525308.jpeg (2.57 MB, 1 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules