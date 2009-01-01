pxctoday

  Today, 03:49 PM #1
    tburb
    Exploded js550 Pump Case

    So quick back story I'm restoring a 1985 js550 that I picked up from some guy in the desert for dirt cheap. It was even running when I got it so I had the joy of riding it in Havasu before I took it under the knife.

    I've recently just been going through and finding all the things that need to be rebuilt, etc. Well to my surprise today when I took of the ride plate and pulled out the pump case I found some ultimate carnage. The case looks like it exploded, I don't know if this is a thing that happens to other people but it surprised me. Needless to say I will be needed to replace the case and most likely that whole pump as well. Should I put back in a regular 550 pump or is it worth upgrading it to a 650 pump?
    IMG_5697.JPGIMG_5698.JPGIMG_5699.jpeg
  Today, 05:20 PM #2
    tburb
    Re: Exploded js550 Pump Case

    It looks like the only thing that survived was the pump outlet
