Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 stator question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2014 Location Hazel SD Age 42 Posts 61 750 stator question Anybody know if the older small pin kawasaki stators will work on the newer bigpins? I have a older one but the connectors are different and wire colors are different. Also every bar is wound with wire on my old one and the new one there is 3 bars without windings.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules