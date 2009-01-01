|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Dealing with idiots
So I sell this 95 GTX to a guy two years ago, sale went down with no issues. He calls me up a month back and says he need to bring it and and get it looked at. Apparently the battery went bad and he didn't know what to do , hmmmmm replace the battery maybe !
I replace the battery and the plugs and fire it up no problems , he picks the ski up. Today I get a call and he says the ski won't rev up, he says I thought I had you fix it, I reply it revved up fine and ran fine or I would not have cut it loose, if you still have issues bring it back nd I will take another look at it.
Well he calls back a few minutes later and says he had the choke on is why it wouldn't rev up , another day dealing with idiots...………………...
Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 11:50 AM.
-
-
-
Re: Dealing with idiots
I don't know how you guys do it! Being mechanics and all.
I can barely deal with the occasional friend, with a ski issue.
If it makes you feel any better...I'm a general contractor and have a lot of idiot clients, myself.
-
-
Re: Dealing with idiots
He's lucky you don't bill by the 1/4 hour like an attorney.
-
Re: Dealing with idiots
WFO also needs to stop whining like a biach about customers .... if customers were as savy as you then you would have no customers .....
