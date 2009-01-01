pxctoday

  Today, 11:49 AM #1
    WFO Speedracer
    Dealing with idiots

    So I sell this 95 GTX to a guy two years ago, sale went down with no issues. He calls me up a month back and says he need to bring it and and get it looked at. Apparently the battery went bad and he didn't know what to do , hmmmmm replace the battery maybe !

    I replace the battery and the plugs and fire it up no problems , he picks the ski up. Today I get a call and he says the ski won't rev up, he says I thought I had you fix it, I reply it revved up fine and ran fine or I would not have cut it loose, if you still have issues bring it back nd I will take another look at it.

    Well he calls back a few minutes later and says he had the choke on is why it wouldn't rev up , another day dealing with idiots...………………...
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

  Today, 11:53 AM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: Dealing with idiots

    Bread and Butter...
  Today, 12:28 PM #3
    1983
    Re: Dealing with idiots

    lolol
  Today, 12:43 PM #4
    RIDEH2O
    Re: Dealing with idiots

  Today, 12:58 PM #5
    hyosung
    Re: Dealing with idiots

  Today, 01:18 PM #6
    2strokesmoke
    Re: Dealing with idiots

  Today, 02:09 PM #7
    hyosung
    Re: Dealing with idiots

