Dealing with idiots So I sell this 95 GTX to a guy two years ago, sale went down with no issues. He calls me up a month back and says he need to bring it and and get it looked at. Apparently the battery went bad and he didn't know what to do , hmmmmm replace the battery maybe !



I replace the battery and the plugs and fire it up no problems , he picks the ski up. Today I get a call and he says the ski won't rev up, he says I thought I had you fix it, I reply it revved up fine and ran fine or I would not have cut it loose, if you still have issues bring it back nd I will take another look at it.



Well he calls back a few minutes later and says he had the choke on is why it wouldn't rev up , another day dealing with idiots...………………...

Re: Dealing with idiots Bread and Butter...

Re: Dealing with idiots lolol

Re: Dealing with idiots I don't know how you guys do it! Being mechanics and all.

I can barely deal with the occasional friend, with a ski issue.

If it makes you feel any better...I'm a general contractor and have a lot of idiot clients, myself.



