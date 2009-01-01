Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Compression vs squish and octane #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2009 Location Fort myers Fl Posts 101 Compression vs squish and octane Any good info for compression ratio, rotating compression and squish band and how to determine what octane or how much race gas needs to be mixed in?





From memory, .065" min squish and 150ish psi is what you should shoot for on premium.





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 72 Re: Compression vs squish and octane Alright, here we go again. I’ll give you a couple of tid bits to chew on. I have run as high as 16 to one on 860 sled motor at 8000 feet and above. This was on rough 92-93 octane fuel. 91 non Ethonal with smidge of race fuel mixed in. I do not like ethanol fuels even the oxygenated race fuels. There are both mixing formulas online and compression altitude charts. This motor actually pulled more primary clutch weight and turned more rpm when I lowered the port timing and reduced static quench to around .035. Don’t know what the dynamic quench was at 8200 plus but the pistons do not touch the head. This was .015 to .020 tighter quench and lower port timing than what the top end builder set it up as.



Never altered quench band width. But I suspect the general rule out there applies. In fact most anything I am telling you can be found on the good two stroke sites. The is more to consider for octane requirements than just compression ratio. Also remember that as compression ratio increases you are going to experience higher crown temps. There is a point of diminishing returns. Quench, piston windows, and fuels that have faster flame front propagation can help with crown temps.



Never paid a great deal of attention to static compression. The compression when on the pipe matters most. Maybe it is my gauges or I just can’t spin em fast enough to get the super high readings some post.



Check out my 650 post if you haven't already. I would guess this engine is around 12 to one and being run at 4000 feet. Zero quench on stock head.

