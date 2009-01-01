Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 Wave Venture intermediate housing - replace?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location St. Louis, Mo. Age 52 Posts 21 95 Wave Venture intermediate housing - replace?? More questions on my 95 Wave Venture rebuild project. (Combining two into one)



After removing the engine in WV, I looked at the intermediate housing, and noticed some small cracks around the housing. The shaft appears to spin pretty easily. But, I'm wondering if I should go ahead and replace the intermediate housing, and of course do all the bearings and such. My concern is getting the intermediate housing back into the same exact location, so I don't have any major engine alignment issues when I put the 2nd engine into the WR. I've attached a couple of pics of the intermediate housing.



I am also not sure about how to get the coupler off, and actually disassemble things. I've researched it, but can't seem to find anything solid. Any recommendations or information would be appreciated.



Thank you, Brad

