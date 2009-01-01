pxctoday

  Today, 04:26 PM #1
    jetRick
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    50

    1990 Seadoo SP Carb Issue

    Hi gang ! Is there any need to add an inline .020 restrictor in the return line ?
    There was a lean issue with the exhaust popping on my 1990 SP single carb ski . After adding an inline .020 restrictor inside the return line and opening the low speed needle to 2 turns open the problem seems to have stopped for now . This test is only a yard test and not in the lake .
    Please reply with only knowledgeable answers .
    Fuel pump , carb , cleaned gas tank , new fuel lines , new fuel valve , new filter in carb and external , and pop off pressure is 12 psi with no leaks . 587 engine is completely overhauled .
    Any suggestions ?
  Today, 04:44 PM #2
    jerrspud
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home jerrspud's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    Boise
    Age
    44
    Posts
    2,638

    Re: 1990 Seadoo SP Carb Issue

    Is it the BN carb that came with it?
    Jerr
  Today, 04:55 PM #3
    jetRick
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    50

    Re: 1990 Seadoo SP Carb Issue

    Yes with a # 100 high speed jet . 38mm BN carb . Also with a 1.5 needle and seat .
  Today, 05:00 PM #4
    jetRick
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    50

    Re: 1990 Seadoo SP Carb Issue

    My real question is does the 1990 SP require an inline restrictor in the return fuel line ?
