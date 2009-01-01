|
1990 Seadoo SP Carb Issue
Hi gang ! Is there any need to add an inline .020 restrictor in the return line ?
There was a lean issue with the exhaust popping on my 1990 SP single carb ski . After adding an inline .020 restrictor inside the return line and opening the low speed needle to 2 turns open the problem seems to have stopped for now . This test is only a yard test and not in the lake .
Please reply with only knowledgeable answers .
Fuel pump , carb , cleaned gas tank , new fuel lines , new fuel valve , new filter in carb and external , and pop off pressure is 12 psi with no leaks . 587 engine is completely overhauled .
Any suggestions ?
-
Re: 1990 Seadoo SP Carb Issue
Is it the BN carb that came with it?
-
Re: 1990 Seadoo SP Carb Issue
Yes with a # 100 high speed jet . 38mm BN carb . Also with a 1.5 needle and seat .
-
Re: 1990 Seadoo SP Carb Issue
My real question is does the 1990 SP require an inline restrictor in the return fuel line ?
