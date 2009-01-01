pxctoday

  1. Today, 01:40 PM #1
    TeamShark
    TeamShark is offline
    I dream skis TeamShark's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2005
    Location
    Tampa, Florida
    Posts
    539

    951 Carb Routing-Question

    Hey Bill: It has been a long time. I have stored all of my skiis for many years and now time to sell them. I recently restored my HX and sold it. Its now time for my stock XPL race boat. Since it sat with old gas, I am replacing all the fuel lines and rebuilt the carbs. Since all of the original blue lines deteriorated, I have nothing to go when replacing them. Also, my original pixs are blurry so a little difficult to go by.

    My question is about connecting the carbs. I believe I have the main 1/4 inch lines connected on both sides of the carb, but I am not sure about the small brass outlets on top of the carb. Also, I have looped the acc pump to itself and blocked off the bottom of it with a rubber nipple. This I copied from an old picture. I believe I originally did this because the acc pump is eliminated and has been re-jetted to work correctly.

    Can you look at my pictures and let me know. The first pictures are present day and the pixs of the carbs on the engine are my old pictures of how it was originally routed.

    Thanks,

    Juan


    Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.
    Sponsors: Elite Performance, Skat-Trak, Slippery, UMI Racing, M2R Helmets, Spy Optics, Fuel Clothing, Amsoil, Hot Products, LA Sleeve, Hydro Turf, SixSixOne, my job.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 