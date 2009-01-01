Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 Wave Venture Compression Improvement - Head Gasket replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location St. Louis, Mo. Age 52 Posts 19 95 Wave Venture Compression Improvement - Head Gasket replacement I have a 95 Wave Venture, and did a compression check with a HF compression tool. Tool was new. Compression came out to be around 110 to 115 on both. I know that's lower than we would like, but I'm wondering if replacing the head gasket might improve it a tad. I'd really rather not spend the money and time to do a top end rebuild right now. Perhaps over the next winter. Just looking to get a 2nd WR running for the summer. Will be for the kids, so speed is very much not an issue.



Thoughts appreciated.



