I have a 95 Wave Venture, and did a compression check with a HF compression tool. Tool was new. Compression came out to be around 110 to 115 on both. I know that's lower than we would like, but I'm wondering if replacing the head gasket might improve it a tad. I'd really rather not spend the money and time to do a top end rebuild right now. Perhaps over the next winter. Just looking to get a 2nd WR running for the summer. Will be for the kids, so speed is very much not an issue.

Thoughts appreciated.

Brad.