Kawasaki 900 STX Parts
All prices are prices listed plus shipping. Package deal prices and less shipping for multiple pieces
Crank - spins, decent shape, small rust of surface of one piece $50
Cases/reeds - one spot of rubbing/pitting under rear cylinder, otherwise good shape. reeds included if wanted $125
Stator/Flywheel/Bendix - matching set from the same engine, good shape $150
Starter - working condition $40
Carbs - haven't opened them up, assumed to need a rebuild $30
Cylinders - will need bore/hone, layer of grease on them at the moment $100
Head - decent shape $25
Exhaust manifold/head pipe - some paint peeling $30
Complete electrical box - box is corroded, electronics inside like new $180
Start/stop with trim button $30
