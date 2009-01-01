Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 900 STX Parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location westport Age 22 Posts 107 Kawasaki 900 STX Parts All prices are prices listed plus shipping. Package deal prices and less shipping for multiple pieces





Crank - spins, decent shape, small rust of surface of one piece $50

Cases/reeds - one spot of rubbing/pitting under rear cylinder, otherwise good shape. reeds included if wanted $125

Stator/Flywheel/Bendix - matching set from the same engine, good shape $150

Starter - working condition $40

Carbs - haven't opened them up, assumed to need a rebuild $30

Cylinders - will need bore/hone, layer of grease on them at the moment $100

Head - decent shape $25

Exhaust manifold/head pipe - some paint peeling $30

Complete electrical box - box is corroded, electronics inside like new $180

Start/stop with trim button $30





