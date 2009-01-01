All prices are prices listed plus shipping. Package deal prices and less shipping for multiple pieces



Crank - spins, decent shape, small rust of surface of one piece $50

Cases/reeds - one spot of rubbing/pitting under rear cylinder, otherwise good shape. reeds included if wanted $125

Stator/Flywheel/Bendix - matching set from the same engine, good shape $150

Starter - working condition $40

Carbs - haven't opened them up, assumed to need a rebuild $30

Cylinders - will need bore/hone, layer of grease on them at the moment $100

Head - decent shape $25

Exhaust manifold/head pipe - some paint peeling $30

Complete electrical box - box is corroded, electronics inside like new $180
Start/stop with trim button $30