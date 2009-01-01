|
I dream skis
Re: Seadoo XPL-Carb Fuel Line Routing-Help
Not sure what you mean? Which pix are you referring to? Can you explain?
Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.
Sponsors: Elite Performance, Skat-Trak, Slippery, UMI Racing, M2R Helmets, Spy Optics, Fuel Clothing, Amsoil, Hot Products, LA Sleeve, Hydro Turf, SixSixOne, my job.
I dream skis
Re: Seadoo XPL-Carb Fuel Line Routing-Help
Not sure what you mean? Which pix are you referring to? Can you explain?
Originally Posted by Jet Cowboy
Looks like the in out is backwards on pto carb.
Re: Seadoo XPL-Carb Fuel Line Routing-Help
No, to the carb from filter is outside of hull or outlet my description and in is into the the filter from the tank in my description. Never mind on the pto inlet outlet. You're are connected right.
I dream skis
Re: Seadoo XPL-Carb Fuel Line Routing-Help
Sorry. I'm a little confused. The straight brass fitting on mag carb gets connected to the inlet or outlet on fuel filter? The inlet is center (left) or hull (right) side of the fuel filter?
Originally Posted by Jet Cowboy
No, to the carb from filter is outside of hull or outlet my description and in is into the the filter from the tank in my description. Never mind on the pto inlet outlet. You're are connected right.
I dream skis
Re: Seadoo XPL-Carb Fuel Line Routing-Help
The black plastic T is connected to the fuel tank with 5/16 inch line? Where do I connect it to on the fuel baffle? Is it the one marked return or one of the other ones?
Originally Posted by pwgsx
The curved is the Pulse line that connects under the carbs from the engine block. The larger straight brass fitting is the "fuel in" that comes from the fuel filter. This is a 5/16 fuel hose thats needed. The other end of the black plastic T is the return line that dumps back into the tank.
Not sure on the acc pump lines, its hard o tell from my phone, maybe someone else can chime in
