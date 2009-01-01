pxctoday

  Today, 11:09 AM #11
    TeamShark
    TeamShark is online now
    I dream skis TeamShark's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2005
    Location
    Tampa, Florida
    Posts
    536

    Re: Seadoo XPL-Carb Fuel Line Routing-Help

    Not sure what you mean? Which pix are you referring to? Can you explain?
    Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.
    Sponsors: Elite Performance, Skat-Trak, Slippery, UMI Racing, M2R Helmets, Spy Optics, Fuel Clothing, Amsoil, Hot Products, LA Sleeve, Hydro Turf, SixSixOne, my job.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:12 AM #12
    TeamShark
    TeamShark is online now
    I dream skis TeamShark's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2005
    Location
    Tampa, Florida
    Posts
    536

    Re: Seadoo XPL-Carb Fuel Line Routing-Help

    Quote Originally Posted by Jet Cowboy View Post
    Looks like the in out is backwards on pto carb.
    Not sure what you mean? Which pix are you referring to? Can you explain?
    Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.
    Sponsors: Elite Performance, Skat-Trak, Slippery, UMI Racing, M2R Helmets, Spy Optics, Fuel Clothing, Amsoil, Hot Products, LA Sleeve, Hydro Turf, SixSixOne, my job.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:27 AM #13
    Jet Cowboy
    Jet Cowboy is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Wyo
    Posts
    63

    Re: Seadoo XPL-Carb Fuel Line Routing-Help

    No, to the carb from filter is outside of hull or outlet my description and in is into the the filter from the tank in my description. Never mind on the pto inlet outlet. You're are connected right.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:43 AM #14
    TeamShark
    TeamShark is online now
    I dream skis TeamShark's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2005
    Location
    Tampa, Florida
    Posts
    536

    Re: Seadoo XPL-Carb Fuel Line Routing-Help

    Quote Originally Posted by Jet Cowboy View Post
    No, to the carb from filter is outside of hull or outlet my description and in is into the the filter from the tank in my description. Never mind on the pto inlet outlet. You're are connected right.
    Sorry. I'm a little confused. The straight brass fitting on mag carb gets connected to the inlet or outlet on fuel filter? The inlet is center (left) or hull (right) side of the fuel filter?
    Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.
    Sponsors: Elite Performance, Skat-Trak, Slippery, UMI Racing, M2R Helmets, Spy Optics, Fuel Clothing, Amsoil, Hot Products, LA Sleeve, Hydro Turf, SixSixOne, my job.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:46 AM #15
    TeamShark
    TeamShark is online now
    I dream skis TeamShark's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2005
    Location
    Tampa, Florida
    Posts
    536

    Re: Seadoo XPL-Carb Fuel Line Routing-Help

    Quote Originally Posted by pwgsx View Post
    The curved is the Pulse line that connects under the carbs from the engine block. The larger straight brass fitting is the "fuel in" that comes from the fuel filter. This is a 5/16 fuel hose thats needed. The other end of the black plastic T is the return line that dumps back into the tank.

Not sure on the acc pump lines, its hard o tell from my phone, maybe someone else can chime in

    Not sure on the acc pump lines, its hard o tell from my phone, maybe someone else can chime in
    The black plastic T is connected to the fuel tank with 5/16 inch line? Where do I connect it to on the fuel baffle? Is it the one marked return or one of the other ones?
    Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.
    Sponsors: Elite Performance, Skat-Trak, Slippery, UMI Racing, M2R Helmets, Spy Optics, Fuel Clothing, Amsoil, Hot Products, LA Sleeve, Hydro Turf, SixSixOne, my job.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
