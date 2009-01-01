Results 11 to 15 of 15 Thread: Seadoo XPL-Carb Fuel Line Routing-Help #11 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2005 Location Tampa, Florida Posts 536 Re: Seadoo XPL-Carb Fuel Line Routing-Help Not sure what you mean? Which pix are you referring to? Can you explain? Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.

Sponsors: Elite Performance, Skat-Trak, Slippery, UMI Racing, M2R Helmets, Spy Optics, Fuel Clothing, Amsoil, Hot Products, LA Sleeve, Hydro Turf, SixSixOne, my job. #12 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2005 Location Tampa, Florida Posts 536 Re: Seadoo XPL-Carb Fuel Line Routing-Help Originally Posted by Jet Cowboy Originally Posted by Looks like the in out is backwards on pto carb. Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.

Sponsors: Elite Performance, Skat-Trak, Slippery, UMI Racing, M2R Helmets, Spy Optics, Fuel Clothing, Amsoil, Hot Products, LA Sleeve, Hydro Turf, SixSixOne, my job. #13 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 63 Re: Seadoo XPL-Carb Fuel Line Routing-Help No, to the carb from filter is outside of hull or outlet my description and in is into the the filter from the tank in my description. Never mind on the pto inlet outlet. You're are connected right. #14 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2005 Location Tampa, Florida Posts 536 Re: Seadoo XPL-Carb Fuel Line Routing-Help Originally Posted by Jet Cowboy Originally Posted by No, to the carb from filter is outside of hull or outlet my description and in is into the the filter from the tank in my description. Never mind on the pto inlet outlet. You're are connected right. Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.

Sponsors: Elite Performance, Skat-Trak, Slippery, UMI Racing, M2R Helmets, Spy Optics, Fuel Clothing, Amsoil, Hot Products, LA Sleeve, Hydro Turf, SixSixOne, my job. #15 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2005 Location Tampa, Florida Posts 536 Re: Seadoo XPL-Carb Fuel Line Routing-Help Originally Posted by pwgsx Originally Posted by The curved is the Pulse line that connects under the carbs from the engine block. The larger straight brass fitting is the "fuel in" that comes from the fuel filter. This is a 5/16 fuel hose thats needed. The other end of the black plastic T is the return line that dumps back into the tank.



Not sure on the acc pump lines, its hard o tell from my phone, maybe someone else can chime in Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.

Sponsors: Elite Performance, Skat-Trak, Slippery, UMI Racing, M2R Helmets, Spy Optics, Fuel Clothing, Amsoil, Hot Products, LA Sleeve, Hydro Turf, SixSixOne, my job. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 5 guests) Jet Cowboy, TeamShark Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules