Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Just bought our first PWC #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Destin Age 28 Posts 1 Just bought our first PWC So we dont know much about... much of anything when it comes to boats or PWCs. We just bought a used 2009 Yamaha VX Cruiser w/ 145 hours on it. Not sure what else to say except that we live in the Destin, FL area for the next ~6 months and we will be seeing yall around! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules