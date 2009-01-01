|
Stx 1100 di
Just preparing by jetski to run the first time in a long while.
EMM was broken and now I'm receiving a refurbished one, I'm wondering what I should check before attempting to start the jetski.
I don't want it to seize up after a few minutes running which would be a massive waste of money.
I've had the oil pump off and re-greased the shaft. Now I'll probably have to prime it to make sure it will pump oil?
Anything else?
Cheers
Tim
