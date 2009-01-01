Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: my questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location francescawinter212 Age 33 Posts 1 my questions Hello everyone! I am new to this site and have read many of the posts and learned more than I could ever imagine. Just like everyone else I have many questions.

1. I am replacing my mat and have almost all of the padding scraped off. Should I sand it with 80 grit and make it almost perfect before I glue on the new mat? Should I paint it before I glue? The gel coat has come off about 25% in the tray and sides. I purchased the Hydro-Turf kit but not the glue yet. Is there anything you recommend I buy. I was thinking about buying some contact cement from a hardware store.

2. I am upgrading my stock exhaust to a Westcoast full pipe with a 440 stock manifold. What type of gaskets do you recommend using? Is stock fine or are the better aftermarket ones?

3. I checked my compression today and both cylinders are about 132 P.S. I. I am assuming this motor has not had the head milled. What is a good price to have someone mill my stock head? Also is 132 a good number. I realize that the numbers do fluctuate based on many different factors. Is the ski supposed to start up sometimes when doing the test? I left the other plug in and the ski started for a second. It did this on both cylinders. I did not use the numbers when it was running though. I only used the numbers provided from the starter cranking the motor. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

