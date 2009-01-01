Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Can cutting off 3/8" of each of the spark plugs leads on an SXR 800 cure bogging? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 59 Posts 127 Can cutting off 3/8" of each of the spark plugs leads on an SXR 800 cure bogging? Hi guys,



A month ago my 2008 SXR 800 starting this annoying "bogging off idle" issue. It came out of nowhere and just stared doing it a half hour into a day ride, (it ran perfectly normal the day before and using the same tank of gas).



When you hit the throttle, it bogs, and then after a few seconds, it hits and takes off like normal. If you actually hit the throttle super fast to "wide open" she flames out.



So again, if you jiggle it past the bog off idle, she'll hit and take off. She rides perfectly normal from just above this bog to wide open. You can actually ride it without any issue all day long, it just has this annoying "bog off idle" hitch.



To try to diagnose it:



People told me it was a "fuel delivery problem" so I rebuilt both carbs with genuine Mikuni kits, took it to the lake and no change.

I then took the carbs off my 2011 SXR, put them on the 08, took it back to the lake and no change. Still bogging off idle.



In the garage, I removed the return line, blew into it to pressurize the system, quickly put it back on, and then came back ten minutes later, cracked the gas cap and heard the pressure escape. So no problems there.

I've also checked the pulse line, the fuel lines through the ON/OFF/RESERVE switch, all electrical wiring, connections, etc., and no problems there.

I then pulled the reeds out to check them, they were perfectly fine, so I cleaned up the gasket surfaces, bought new gaskets, and reinstalled them all with a thin coating of Three Bond 1211, (I always use the 1211 on all gasket surfaces).



Last night I cut 3/8" off of each spark plug lead and reinstalled the caps. Before I did that I pulled the spark plugs, put them in the caps, laid them on the head and cranked the engine. The rear cylinder spark plug appeared weaker than the front one. It was still a blue spark, but noticeably weaker than the front one. I cut the leads back 3/8", re-installed the caps, then re-checked the spark on both spark plugs and now the rear one is better and is the same as the front one. Just so you know, there was nothing obvious with the wires in the ends of the leads. Everything looked fine and there was no corrosion in there or on those screws in the caps.



What do you think the odds are that this actually cured the bogging problem?? Has anyone found that cutting the leads back cured an issue like this??



Note: If this doesn't fix it, I'm going to pull the carbs back off, take off the exhaust and do a pressure test of the lower end. I rebuilt this whole engine a year ago so I'm doubting it's a crank seal issue but I want to rule it out. If the crank pressure holds, then I suppose I need to remove and test the coil.



This issue is really kicking my ***.



