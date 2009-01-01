|
|
-
2002 Seadoo RX question
Hopefully I am posting in the correct section. I am purchasing a trailer with 2 skis and the 2002 has a seized motor on it and I have to take it as part of the deal at no cost. My question is, would it be worth anything in parts? It is a great looking ski very well taken care of just looks like it had a lien run or something got in and locked one of the pistons. Is it worth parting out or are there places that may buy the entire ski with clear title? Thanks for the help
