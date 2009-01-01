Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki SXR 800 Decals #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Christchurch, NZ Age 26 Posts 53 Kawasaki SXR 800 Decals New season starting up in New Zealand in around November and I want to start ordering parts for my ski to get it looking like new.



I am going to get a small chip in the hood fixed which sits about halfway along the hood on the bottom and then hope to either get it painted over and then have some decals put on or just put a decal kit straight over the top.



My question is, does anyone know where I can get stock decals?





Ideally I want the ski looking stock. It currently has some decals missing like the Kawasaki Logo missing from the hood for example. See the picture below.





I also need the chin pad that covers the steering bar replaced and want an OEM one or a really nice black rubber one and wondered if anyone knows where to get one from? The current one looks like it came from a childs BMX.





Also please note that I am in the states regularly so if I need parts from there its not a problem. I also travel to Canada.



