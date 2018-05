Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Total hours and life #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Conroe Age 31 Posts 3 Total hours and life Just curious; how many hours of life can you expect out of a jet ski engine with proper care and maintenance? What have you guys/gals experienced?



Recent purchase was a '00 Kawasaki 1100 STX DI, just cranked over 100 hours today and she runs like a champ.

