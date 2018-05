Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Calling all super jet riders. Coil info #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 57 Calling all super jet riders. Coil info I see that yamaha still sells pulsar coils new for the older 650 superjets. Is this what you guys are using?



Anyone know definitely that the yamaha coils can be mounted on the kawasaki stator. They look identical. Are the yamaha stator Mitsubishi? It looks like the charge coil is three wires. Two hots and a ground. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules