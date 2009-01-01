|
|
-
Top Dog
Abandoning an HX 787 project, was nearly complete
I have come to realize that I am never going to finish this. The driveline and hull is complete but without hull tag or title. I will likely be keeping all the electronic, engine and pump but everything else needs a new home.
I had it running but it wouldn't rev out of water. I don't know if the waterbox is still clogged or if I mis-timed the RV.
I've been mostly out of the PWC life since buying an 18 ft runabout. I am posting this because I was offered a 1999 SPX that I sold many yrs ago. I worked on it recently in the same building as this HX and thats when I came to the conclusion that someone else could make better use of these parts. Most of the parts are dirty from sitting for a long time.
So if you need parts reply or PM with what you need. Or make an offer on a near complete project minus pump, engine and electronics. Prices will be very reasonable. Also have a like new hood hood for this thing.
The engine adapter is not a perfectly fabricated piece. Once I pull the engine I can post some pics.
BTW, the 1999 SPX may be for sale soon. It has sat for several yrs due to water intrusion in the rear box. It was very rotten inside. I had a replacement (from the HX), put it in and the SPX is running again. The engine health remains to be seen.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules