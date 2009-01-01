Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Abandoning an HX 787 project, was nearly complete #1 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2004 Location Pilot Mountain, NC Age 46 Posts 1,553 Abandoning an HX 787 project, was nearly complete I have come to realize that I am never going to finish this. The driveline and hull is complete but without hull tag or title. I will likely be keeping all the electronic, engine and pump but everything else needs a new home.



I had it running but it wouldn't rev out of water. I don't know if the waterbox is still clogged or if I mis-timed the RV.



I've been mostly out of the PWC life since buying an 18 ft runabout. I am posting this because I was offered a 1999 SPX that I sold many yrs ago. I worked on it recently in the same building as this HX and thats when I came to the conclusion that someone else could make better use of these parts. Most of the parts are dirty from sitting for a long time.



So if you need parts reply or PM with what you need. Or make an offer on a near complete project minus pump, engine and electronics. Prices will be very reasonable. Also have a like new hood hood for this thing.



The engine adapter is not a perfectly fabricated piece. Once I pull the engine I can post some pics.



BTW, the 1999 SPX may be for sale soon. It has sat for several yrs due to water intrusion in the rear box. It was very rotten inside. I had a replacement (from the HX), put it in and the SPX is running again. The engine health remains to be seen. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) flyhigh999, polish pete Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules