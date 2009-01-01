|
|
-
Why don't ask coils work
Has anyone ever tried to determine why the wsm coils don't work? Is it poor core material?
The igniter coil I have ohms out but won't produce spark. Are the cores just so poor the magnetic field is to weak to produce enough current?
Just got done playing with my pulsar coil. It doesn't ohm out. It intermittently will produce some voltage but the highest I have measured is about two volts.
I guess I am trying to decided if rewinding the cores is even worth it. I can't find my burnt up charging coil, makes me want to cry. Hope I didn't grow it away.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules