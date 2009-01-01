Has anyone ever tried to determine why the wsm coils don't work? Is it poor core material?

The igniter coil I have ohms out but won't produce spark. Are the cores just so poor the magnetic field is to weak to produce enough current?

Just got done playing with my pulsar coil. It doesn't ohm out. It intermittently will produce some voltage but the highest I have measured is about two volts.

I guess I am trying to decided if rewinding the cores is even worth it. I can't find my burnt up charging coil, makes me want to cry. Hope I didn't grow it away.