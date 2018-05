Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What is this fitting? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location WA Age 26 Posts 3 What is this fitting? I see this fitting blocked off on a lot of 701 heads (including mine). What is it and is it okay to be blocked? I've looked around but couldn't find anything. Attached Images Capture.PNG (2.58 MB, 10 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

