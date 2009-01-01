Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 seadoo xp running problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location TX Posts 1 1995 seadoo xp running problems Hello All,



Just bought a 1995 seadoo xp

It will crank and briefly start for a few moments, I even had it where it would idle indefinitely out of water(would shut it off after 30 seconds of-course). But as soon as you put it in the water the load would kill it. Also trying to rev it bogged it and kills it.



replaced all the fuel lines

got a new battery

cleaned out the carburetors

compression tested around 125 psi (both cylinders were the same)

tested spark plugs, they are getting spark(even replaced spark plugs)



current status: it will crank and I hear it firing some but not enough to keep itself going. There is fuel puffing out of the front carb, but not the back one.

just rebuilt the carburetors again, I think the springs may not be right... pop off tester was hard to get a good reading... the pump gauge i have goes up to 30 psi and it seemed like it would pop around 30 but it was leaking so I had to pump fast. Went through the confusion of the manual saying around ~21psi and then the chart saying 40-56psi that others referenced online. Did the low speed screws 1-3/4 back out per the shop manual.



The gas puffing out the front carb but not the back led me to believe maybe fuel wasn't going through the back one and that too much fuel was going out the front one. so I tried adjusting the low speed screws accordingly, the front one screwed in about 1/2 turn to restrict flow, and the back one out about 1/2 turn to let more gas flow. The results still seemed the same though? atleast in terms of the gas puffing out the carb.



So I'm thinking maybe the needle is stuck in the back carb so gas isn't going though(but I just cleaned the hek out of it and verified it would move up and down smoothly(and pop off around ~30psi) before I put the carbs back together. So I think well maybe if I pour gas straight into that back carb, if the engine runs and revs up then it must be the needle/seat/spring in that back carb, right? and if the engine doesn't run or rev then it might be something more serious like the RV or the engine itself, right?



*pours gas in the back carb*

*crank crank*

*run rev Rev REv REV REVVV REVVVVV REVVVVVV!!!! REVVV REV revv re r v* *died*

(also it does the revving thing on it's own - makes sense to me by thinking

okay pour some gas in starts out slow running rich, burns through some starts getting leaner, speeding up, gets optimal rich/lean, then begins running too lean and dies)

so it did rev up after pouring the gas in the back carb, so maybe I just need to take the carbs apart one more time and put a different spring.... I don't know.



What do you guys think?



I might try adjusting the low speed screws more to if I can get that front carb to stop puffing out gas and see if I can get some if any to buff out the back one.

I realize no gas should be puffing out of the carbs :P maybe I should try shining a flashlight on the back one to see if any fuel is coming out?



