Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 800 SXR Back Fires - No Start - Swapped electronics with no luck #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location bay city, michigan Posts 16 800 SXR Back Fires - No Start - Swapped electronics with no luck 08 SXR purchased used. Started and ran in fall now this spring it wont run and back fires. We tried swapping CDI from stock to venom, back to stock. Used other complete known good SXR 04+ CDI, Also swapped Stator and flywheel? Any suggestions? can I test or unhook Ambient sensor or temp sensor? Also I think to know the electonics are same on 750 and 03 sxr and that 04+ is newer.



Can you use these parts in any combination? Particularly with timing? I understand that the timing is controlled by the cdi and the ambient sensor and that they would be different with the models. But are the inter-changeable?

