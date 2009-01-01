Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Noob from Brazil #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location Salvador - Bahia - Brazil Posts 1 Noob from Brazil Hello everyone. Im Helton just bought a pristine used 14 SHO. Have been enjoying exploring Baia de Todos os Santos bay (-12.8539429,-38.5592755), Salvador-Bahia, Brazil and some awsome destinations (https://www.wikiloc.com/water-scoote...arica-23678047).

Had recently swaped LFR6A plugs for LFR6B-D. Are there any issues Im not aware?

Is there any benefit for periodically scanning my ski with a YDS? If yes where can I find a kit suitable for a 14 SHO 1.8?

