Noob from Brazil
Hello everyone. Im Helton just bought a pristine used 14 SHO. Have been enjoying exploring Baia de Todos os Santos bay (-12.8539429,-38.5592755), Salvador-Bahia, Brazil and some awsome destinations (https://www.wikiloc.com/water-scoote...arica-23678047).
Had recently swaped LFR6A plugs for LFR6B-D. Are there any issues Im not aware?
Is there any benefit for periodically scanning my ski with a YDS? If yes where can I find a kit suitable for a 14 SHO 1.8?
Thanks for your thoughts.
