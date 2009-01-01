Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 Yamaha 1200 XLT engine issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Bluffton Posts 7 2001 Yamaha 1200 XLT engine issues So my 1200XLT was giving me a some issues in the water. I would hit the throttle all the way and the jetski would completely shut off. I would have to play with the throttle a little bit before i could actually squeeze all the way. The real problem was when I was cleaning it... after flushing it it running it about 20 seconds to clear all the water i went ahead and pressed the stop button and the jetskie didnt shut off, so I just took the whole key out so the emergency shut off would kick in, and didnt do anything. after a little panicking I saw smoke coming out of the engine bay so I unplugged the sparkplug cables and the jetski kept running. The engine at this point was extremely hot and it started beeping and the warning on the screen said "EXHAUST". Anyhow, the jetskie shut off eventually but there was some smoke coming out of the engine and you could feel it was extremely hot. Any ideas or suggestions on what this could be? I dont want to try and turning it back on in case the same thing happens and I make it worse.



