Various X4 Aftermarket Parts For Sale



I sold my last Seadoo over the holiday weekend and have some left over parts I would like to sell.



The small parts are priced as shipped, and the larger parts require pickup or actual shipping paid by the buyer. I will work with the buyer to quote shipping.



All prices are or best offer, will make package deals if multiple parts are sold to one person.



Solas SD-SC-X0 with box $150 shipped



Skat-Track 17/22 swirl $175 shipped



Bronze 140mm pump with good wear ring $100 shipped



UMI Bars $$45 shipped



Single Gauge Hood $75 + actual shipping



96 XP seat with hydro turf cover (seam separating at rear, see photo) $75+ actual shipping



Hump Seat with M-line cover - Sale Pending



787 core from 95xp 800( no engine tag, unsure if x engine) $200 picked up, not pictured



Shoot me a message if you are interested.



Thanks,



Chris





Sold your last Seadoo?



During the sale I went on a test ride with him on my XP, last weekend he contacted me and asked me what it would take for me to part with the XP. I threw out a number and he accepted on the spot.



I feel like I got full $ out of both skis.



I still own a stand up that I will ride around from time to time, but for now my Seadoo stable is empty.









