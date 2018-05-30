pxctoday

  Today, 01:42 PM
    Krispy
    Various X4 Aftermarket Parts For Sale



    I sold my last Seadoo over the holiday weekend and have some left over parts I would like to sell.

    The small parts are priced as shipped, and the larger parts require pickup or actual shipping paid by the buyer. I will work with the buyer to quote shipping.

    All prices are or best offer, will make package deals if multiple parts are sold to one person.

    Solas SD-SC-X0 with box $150 shipped

    Skat-Track 17/22 swirl $175 shipped

    Bronze 140mm pump with good wear ring $100 shipped

    UMI Bars $$45 shipped

    Single Gauge Hood $75 + actual shipping

    96 XP seat with hydro turf cover (seam separating at rear, see photo) $75+ actual shipping

    Hump Seat with M-line cover - Sale Pending

    787 core from 95xp 800( no engine tag, unsure if x engine) $200 picked up, not pictured

    Shoot me a message if you are interested.

    Thanks,

    Chris


    Last edited by Krispy; Today at 01:43 PM.
  Today, 01:57 PM
    Cliff
    Re: Various X4 Aftermarket Parts For Sale

    Pm sent
  Today, 02:21 PM
    Matt Braley
    Re: Various X4 Aftermarket Parts For Sale

    Sold your last Seadoo?
  Today, 03:07 PM
    Krispy
    Re: Various X4 Aftermarket Parts For Sale

    Quote Originally Posted by Matt Braley View Post
    Sold your last Seadoo?
    Yea, last year at the end of the season I sold my GSX to help pay for a family boat.

    During the sale I went on a test ride with him on my XP, last weekend he contacted me and asked me what it would take for me to part with the XP. I threw out a number and he accepted on the spot.

    I feel like I got full $ out of both skis.

    I still own a stand up that I will ride around from time to time, but for now my Seadoo stable is empty.




