I sold my last Seadoo over the holiday weekend and have some left over parts I would like to sell.
The small parts are priced as shipped, and the larger parts require pickup or actual shipping paid by the buyer. I will work with the buyer to quote shipping.
All prices are or best offer, will make package deals if multiple parts are sold to one person.
Solas SD-SC-X0 with box $150 shipped
Skat-Track 17/22 swirl $175 shipped
Bronze 140mm pump with good wear ring $100 shipped
UMI Bars $$45 shipped
Single Gauge Hood $75 + actual shipping
96 XP seat with hydro turf cover (seam separating at rear, see photo) $75+ actual shipping
Hump Seat with M-line cover - Sale Pending
787 core from 95xp 800( no engine tag, unsure if x engine) $200 picked up, not pictured
Shoot me a message if you are interested.
Thanks,
Chris
