Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Polaris sl model motor swap question!! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Munford Age 34 Posts 62 Polaris sl model motor swap question!! Ok I have 2 Polaris skis both 3 cylinders. One is a sl780 and other is sl900 ! In the past I have asked what will happen if I put a smaller motor in a ski but what if I put the 900 in where the 780 was ? Just curious what would happen ! Or if it would work. Also one is a95 and one is a 96 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules