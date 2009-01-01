|
2002 kawasaki 1100 stx di
I recently purchased a 2002 kawasaki 1100 stx di. I took it out for the first time over the weekend and it ran fine for a couple of hours. Then the warning light, check engine emblem and battery emblem start flashing on gage panel. Can a week battery cause this issue? It will crank and has spark but will not start.
