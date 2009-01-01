Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 kawasaki 1100 stx di #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Missouri Posts 1 2002 kawasaki 1100 stx di I recently purchased a 2002 kawasaki 1100 stx di. I took it out for the first time over the weekend and it ran fine for a couple of hours. Then the warning light, check engine emblem and battery emblem start flashing on gage panel. Can a week battery cause this issue? It will crank and has spark but will not start. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Curtis Schaffer Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

