Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 Wave Venture Engine Removal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location St. Louis, Mo. Age 52 Posts 16 95 Wave Venture Engine Removal Good morning. I have a pair of 95 Wave Ventures, and am looking to create one out of the two. I have one, motor 1, that had a poorly installed Riva pipe on it, and obviously got hot at some point. The other, motor 2, is a stock 700 motor and looks good. I'm looking at pulling both motors and swapping them. Primarily because I'm afraid of what the potential heat could have done to motor 1. When I use a HF compression tester, both motors show around 110 in both cylinders. (Not sure about accuracy of the HF tool)



I don't want to use the Riva setup, and just want a decent stock Wave Venture. My two options are to

1. remove the stock exhaust from motor 2 and mount to motor 1.

2. remove the motor 2 and exhaust from ski 2 and mount into ski 1.



If I decide to move motors, (I've never done it), I'm sure I'll have to take off the stock exhaust to get motor 2 out, and do I really just need to disconnect all the lines/hoses, remove mount bolts, and slide the motor forward to free it from the coupler and pull it out?



Then when putting it into ski 1, if I haven't moved the existing shaft and pump housings, the alignment should be alright by adjusting the motor on the new mounts, correct?



While I have the motors out, should I also rebuild the intermediate housing/pump?



Any thoughts or suggestions would be appreciated.



