pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 11:17 AM #1
    Ski_Wizard
    Ski_Wizard is offline
    I dream skis Ski_Wizard's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    California
    Age
    26
    Posts
    585

    Yamaha Waverunner 3 OEM Covers (2) WR3

    I have 2 OEM Waverunner 3 covers.
    they are nice but have some slight tears on the front (see photos).
    the rest of them are very nice.

    $100 shipped Each!
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:40 AM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    5,068

    Re: Yamaha Waverunner 3 OEM Covers (2) WR3

    Slight tears!! LOL! Would be good for the upholstery shop to take a pattern from though.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 