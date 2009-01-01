Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha Waverunner 3 OEM Covers (2) WR3 #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2011 Location California Age 26 Posts 585 Yamaha Waverunner 3 OEM Covers (2) WR3 I have 2 OEM Waverunner 3 covers.

they are nice but have some slight tears on the front (see photos).

the rest of them are very nice.



$100 shipped Each! Attached Images 025FBB65-F2A6-4E45-B2F6-619921EC292B.jpeg (4.57 MB, 4 views)

025FBB65-F2A6-4E45-B2F6-619921EC292B.jpeg (4.57 MB, 4 views) BA7E546D-524C-474D-81FF-12DA73039A45.jpeg (3.72 MB, 5 views)

BA7E546D-524C-474D-81FF-12DA73039A45.jpeg (3.72 MB, 5 views) D66E78C5-4230-4876-890D-1AAA44A043F5.jpeg (4.22 MB, 5 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,068 Re: Yamaha Waverunner 3 OEM Covers (2) WR3 Slight tears!! LOL! Would be good for the upholstery shop to take a pattern from though. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

