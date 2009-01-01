Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: I'm a newbie, too! 01 Genesis #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Tucson AZ Posts 5 I'm a newbie, too! 01 Genesis I live in Tucson, where there's no boat lake for about 100 miles. About a week ago I bought an 01 Genesis. Seems pretty nice, very low miles, and the compression checks are all around 150. Only 148 hrs on it. It starts and runs just like it's supposed to. $2k and that included a Zieman trailer. The oil level sensor leaks, so I keep the oil filler cracked, and the gas, too. Btw, the ski is huge! And blue. May call it Tuna Boat 2 (my first tuna boat was a blue 84 Caddy El Dorado.)



The boat appears to have never seen salt. The trailer is another story--It's got little rusty pimples, the lights were non functional, the wiring is currently in a box (from Walmart.) Oh and the bunk boards are shot. I'd love to have the whole thing media blasted and shot with silver or white boat paint (the current black paint gets nasty hot in the AZ summer sun.) Maybe another year.



I'm starting from scratch, rope, float, anchor, life vest, shoes, cooler, etc. Who would ever guess you'd need all this stuff? Oh the joy of sitting around and figuring out things to buy.

