|
|
-
Yamaha 2003 VX Hull Seal Leaking
Hello All,
I have a friend that has a Yamaha 2003 VX Waverunner and he is getting water in the hull. How big a deal is it to replace the carbon seal or whatever Yamaha uses? I would like to help him out. Where can I download a shop manual for fee ?? Help would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks,
Gene
Pearl River, LA
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules