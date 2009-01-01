Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 2003 VX Hull Seal Leaking #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Louisiana Posts 5 Yamaha 2003 VX Hull Seal Leaking Hello All,

I have a friend that has a Yamaha 2003 VX Waverunner and he is getting water in the hull. How big a deal is it to replace the carbon seal or whatever Yamaha uses? I would like to help him out. Where can I download a shop manual for fee ?? Help would be greatly appreciated.



Thanks,

Gene

Pearl River, LA Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules