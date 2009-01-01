Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: STX 1100 top end rebuild or not. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Denver Posts 1 STX 1100 top end rebuild or not. I have a '99 STX 1100 with 170 hours and somewhat low compression. Front- 90, mid-92, rear-91. Ski ran great last year. Tried to start it this year and the bendix is stuck! I am in the process of replacing the bendix, replacing oil tubes and oil pump shaft bearing. Took off the head and the cylinders still have cross hatching. Can I simply replace the rings or should I have it honed? This is my first ski. I am looking for opinions from those with experience. I am a little confused with what a top end rebuild entails. Is it always new pistons, rings, wrist pins, bearings and gaskets? Can it just be new rings and gaskets using existing pistons? Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

