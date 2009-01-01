I have a '99 STX 1100 with 170 hours and somewhat low compression. Front- 90, mid-92, rear-91. Ski ran great last year. Tried to start it this year and the bendix is stuck! I am in the process of replacing the bendix, replacing oil tubes and oil pump shaft bearing. Took off the head and the cylinders still have cross hatching. Can I simply replace the rings or should I have it honed? This is my first ski. I am looking for opinions from those with experience. I am a little confused with what a top end rebuild entails. Is it always new pistons, rings, wrist pins, bearings and gaskets? Can it just be new rings and gaskets using existing pistons? Thanks!