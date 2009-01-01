pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:27 PM
    truerider411
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    lloydminster
    Age
    31
    Posts
    94

    Polaris octane spark issue

    First off thank you for any input.
    2003 Polaris octane. Ran good. Lots of storage time indoors. Went to run it this year no spark after sitting. Changed coil, changed stator, even changed a
    new Watcon programmed cdi. New cables and battery. Then Replaced the start stop cylinoid. Stumped. Ok new start stop switch. Nothing. Alright I give up. Sent to jet ski solutions. Let him work his magic. Get it back install. Very weak spark installed pipe and all the goods no spark at all. Last thing left. Swapped out the flywheel. No luck. All and all. 3 stators 3 coils 3 or 4 cdi's. more money spent on this then I will ever admit.
    Any help is greatly appreciated.
  Yesterday, 11:34 PM
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    5,066

    Re: Polaris octane spark issue

    What stators are you using? Used oem or new aftermarket?
  Yesterday, 11:36 PM
    truerider411
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    lloydminster
    Age
    31
    Posts
    94

    Re: Polaris octane spark issue

    I've tried both oem and used
  Today, 01:16 AM
    octane972
    Join Date
    Dec 2006
    Location
    Burnet, TX
    Posts
    39

    Re: Polaris octane spark issue

    Have you verified battery voltage does not drop below 10.6 volts when cranking? If battery voltage is good verify battery voltage to wire from CDI that is red with purple tracer. It should have battery voltage when cranking or running and nothing with engine off.

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 