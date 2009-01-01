Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Polaris octane spark issue #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location lloydminster Age 31 Posts 94 Polaris octane spark issue First off thank you for any input.

2003 Polaris octane. Ran good. Lots of storage time indoors. Went to run it this year no spark after sitting. Changed coil, changed stator, even changed a

new Watcon programmed cdi. New cables and battery. Then Replaced the start stop cylinoid. Stumped. Ok new start stop switch. Nothing. Alright I give up. Sent to jet ski solutions. Let him work his magic. Get it back install. Very weak spark installed pipe and all the goods no spark at all. Last thing left. Swapped out the flywheel. No luck. All and all. 3 stators 3 coils 3 or 4 cdi's. more money spent on this then I will ever admit.

What stators are you using? Used oem or new aftermarket?



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location lloydminster Age 31 Posts 94 Re: Polaris octane spark issue I've tried both oem and used A bunch #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2006 Location Burnet, TX Posts 39 Re: Polaris octane spark issue Have you verified battery voltage does not drop below 10.6 volts when cranking? If battery voltage is good verify battery voltage to wire from CDI that is red with purple tracer. It should have battery voltage when cranking or running and nothing with engine off.



