Kawasaki 750 x2 impeller advice
Alright guys I️ have a question I️ have a Kawasaki X2 with a 750 small pin factory pipe and dual mikuni 40s I️ have some aftermarket impeller dont know which one was from when I️ still had a 650 so anyways I️ was wondering on what impeller to run I️ dont have too much money right now only a couple hundred but I️ could always save for later Ive been recommend going with a big hub but Id like to ask you guys and what kinda improvement should I️ expect from your suggested upgrades thank you guys all help appreciated
Re: Kawasaki 750 x2 impeller advice
im doing the same swap and a few people recommended a 10/16 hooker from impros. look up 750 swap threads on google. plenty of info
