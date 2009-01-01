Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 750 x2 impeller advice #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 107 Kawasaki 750 x2 impeller advice Alright guys I️ have a question I️ have a Kawasaki X2 with a 750 small pin factory pipe and dual mikuni 40s I️ have some aftermarket impeller dont know which one was from when I️ still had a 650 so anyways I️ was wondering on what impeller to run I️ dont have too much money right now only a couple hundred but I️ could always save for later Ive been recommend going with a big hub but Id like to ask you guys and what kinda improvement should I️ expect from your suggested upgrades thank you guys all help appreciated #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location redwood city, bay area, ca Age 26 Posts 22 Re: Kawasaki 750 x2 impeller advice im doing the same swap and a few people recommended a 10/16 hooker from impros. look up 750 swap threads on google. plenty of info Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

