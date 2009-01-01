pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 11:11 PM #1
    Mythenand
    Feb 2018
    Manteca, California
    Kawasaki 750 x2 impeller advice

    Alright guys I️ have a question I️ have a Kawasaki X2 with a 750 small pin factory pipe and dual mikuni 40s I️ have some aftermarket impeller dont know which one was from when I️ still had a 650 so anyways I️ was wondering on what impeller to run I️ dont have too much money right now only a couple hundred but I️ could always save for later Ive been recommend going with a big hub but Id like to ask you guys and what kinda improvement should I️ expect from your suggested upgrades thank you guys all help appreciated
  2. Yesterday, 11:50 PM #2
    hondamatt450
    Jun 2016
    redwood city, bay area, ca
    26
    Re: Kawasaki 750 x2 impeller advice

    im doing the same swap and a few people recommended a 10/16 hooker from impros. look up 750 swap threads on google. plenty of info
