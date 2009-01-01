Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: X2 has nothing when hitting start switch #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2017 Location Vacaville, Ca Age 21 Posts 64 X2 has nothing when hitting start switch Last weekend I got stranded on the lake because my ski would not turn over. Got it home and and got it started by jumping the relay. So I bought a relay. Took the ebox apart and mine is a 93 so the rectifier and relay are in the same box. Anyways everything was melted. So I replaced the stator that I had spare (5 wire) so I had an extra ground that I grounded. Replaced the rectifier and starter relay and still nothing when I hit the botton. Note the when I jump the terminals it starts and runs fine in fact I did this every time memorial weekend and the ski runs the same and all. It does shut off when I hit red botton. So could it still be the switch or what. None of the start stop switch wires look bad Mixin gas and haulin *** #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 786 Re: X2 has nothing when hitting start switch Maybe there's a blown Fuse? #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2017 Location Vacaville, Ca Age 21 Posts 64 Re: X2 has nothing when hitting start switch Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet Originally Posted by Maybe there's a blown Fuse? Mixin gas and haulin *** #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2017 Location Vacaville, Ca Age 21 Posts 64 Re: X2 has nothing when hitting start switch On the rectifier does the orange and black wire connect with a fuse. I did this and now it turns over. Just has me questioning why it would do that. Maybe so it the rectifier can have a fuse. I think this is how it's supposed to be but I want opinions so I don't mess it up Mixin gas and haulin *** Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

