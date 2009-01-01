|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
X2 has nothing when hitting start switch
Last weekend I got stranded on the lake because my ski would not turn over. Got it home and and got it started by jumping the relay. So I bought a relay. Took the ebox apart and mine is a 93 so the rectifier and relay are in the same box. Anyways everything was melted. So I replaced the stator that I had spare (5 wire) so I had an extra ground that I grounded. Replaced the rectifier and starter relay and still nothing when I hit the botton. Note the when I jump the terminals it starts and runs fine in fact I did this every time memorial weekend and the ski runs the same and all. It does shut off when I hit red botton. So could it still be the switch or what. None of the start stop switch wires look bad
-
I dream skis
Re: X2 has nothing when hitting start switch
Maybe there's a blown Fuse?
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: X2 has nothing when hitting start switch
I think there's only one and it's ok. I'm going through wiring diagrams to double check everything. What a headache
Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet
Maybe there's a blown Fuse?
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: X2 has nothing when hitting start switch
On the rectifier does the orange and black wire connect with a fuse. I did this and now it turns over. Just has me questioning why it would do that. Maybe so it the rectifier can have a fuse. I think this is how it's supposed to be but I want opinions so I don't mess it up
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules