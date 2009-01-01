pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Yesterday, 10:20 PM #1
    CaliKawiX2
    CaliKawiX2 is online now
    PWCToday Regular CaliKawiX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Vacaville, Ca
    Age
    21
    Posts
    64

    X2 has nothing when hitting start switch

    Last weekend I got stranded on the lake because my ski would not turn over. Got it home and and got it started by jumping the relay. So I bought a relay. Took the ebox apart and mine is a 93 so the rectifier and relay are in the same box. Anyways everything was melted. So I replaced the stator that I had spare (5 wire) so I had an extra ground that I grounded. Replaced the rectifier and starter relay and still nothing when I hit the botton. Note the when I jump the terminals it starts and runs fine in fact I did this every time memorial weekend and the ski runs the same and all. It does shut off when I hit red botton. So could it still be the switch or what. None of the start stop switch wires look bad
    Mixin gas and haulin ***
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:16 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    I dream skis JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    786

    Re: X2 has nothing when hitting start switch

    Maybe there's a blown Fuse?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:27 PM #3
    CaliKawiX2
    CaliKawiX2 is online now
    PWCToday Regular CaliKawiX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Vacaville, Ca
    Age
    21
    Posts
    64

    Re: X2 has nothing when hitting start switch

    Quote Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet View Post
    Maybe there's a blown Fuse?
    I think there's only one and it's ok. I'm going through wiring diagrams to double check everything. What a headache
    Mixin gas and haulin ***
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:34 AM #4
    CaliKawiX2
    CaliKawiX2 is online now
    PWCToday Regular CaliKawiX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Vacaville, Ca
    Age
    21
    Posts
    64

    Re: X2 has nothing when hitting start switch

    On the rectifier does the orange and black wire connect with a fuse. I did this and now it turns over. Just has me questioning why it would do that. Maybe so it the rectifier can have a fuse. I think this is how it's supposed to be but I want opinions so I don't mess it up
    Mixin gas and haulin ***
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 