Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Conroe TX Newb #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Conroe Age 31 Posts 1 Conroe TX Newb Hey guys! Just wanted to join the community after a lot of research online. I recently purchased a very well running 2000 Kawasaki 1100 STX DI. It runs VERY well, recently had a new EMM and fuel injectors replaced. A good friend of mine sold it to me because he now has SEVEN jet skis, and wanted to get rid of this one. I have a 2015 Tige Z1, and this will be the early morning "run for coffee with my lady" ride. IMG_0354.jpg



I'm looking to fully restore the fiberglass as a little project, regardless that it's 18 years old. This will be much easier to maintain on my own as apposed to her big sister. Looking forward to being a part of the community, and would love to meet up with some Lake Conroe (TX) crews!

