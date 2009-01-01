|
|
-
Conroe TX Newb
Hey guys! Just wanted to join the community after a lot of research online. I recently purchased a very well running 2000 Kawasaki 1100 STX DI. It runs VERY well, recently had a new EMM and fuel injectors replaced. A good friend of mine sold it to me because he now has SEVEN jet skis, and wanted to get rid of this one. I have a 2015 Tige Z1, and this will be the early morning "run for coffee with my lady" ride. IMG_0354.jpg
I'm looking to fully restore the fiberglass as a little project, regardless that it's 18 years old. This will be much easier to maintain on my own as apposed to her big sister. Looking forward to being a part of the community, and would love to meet up with some Lake Conroe (TX) crews!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules