Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1994 seadoo xp help and 1996 seadoo xp #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Kentucky Posts 7 1994 seadoo xp help and 1996 seadoo xp Wanted to ask this question because I am unsure of how everything works with jet skis I am new to this sorry.



1994 seadoo xp:

I got a 1994 seadoo xp and when i start it for some reason it is almost like it holds it's self wide open as in the throttle anyone have any idea how to fix this?





1996 seadoo xp:

I also got a 1996 xp and none of the gauges are working anyone have any idea about this either? thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,800 Re: 1994 seadoo xp help and 1996 seadoo xp First of all...Welcome!



My suggestion would be to download the shop repair manual for each ski and start reading them.



For the '94 XP. I would recommend checking if the throttle cable is caught on something or adjusted too tightly for it to rev on it's own or check/adjust the idle screw by turning it counterclockwise to lower the rpm level. A Tiny Tach or TTO or HardLine tach/hour meter is very helpful & easy to install and is a nice little rpm gauge to help set the idle speed.



For the '96 XP. I would pull the grey box upfront and check if there's water intrusion or corrosion in there and then check/replace the fuses and go from there. What would Chuck Norris do? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Matt Braley Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules