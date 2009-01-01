Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 550 dilemma #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2014 Location Dallas TX Posts 378 550 dilemma Long story short, a friend busted up my ski pretty good, so I pulled the motor out (1990 550sx) it sat in my garage for a week then I put the motor in my 440. The motor ran pretty good in the old hull and even after the crash it made it home without any problems. Once I put it in my 440 though it runs like junk, doesn't want to rev, bogs at low throttle, bogs transitioning to full throttle and bogs at full throttle after a few seconds of WOT. Ive tuned pp's before so ive had some experience with the round body carbs but no input makes any difference on this one. Has good compression, cylinder walls look good and doesn't seem to have an air leak. I pulled the intake manifold and carb off to check it out, its different than my other 90 550sx's stock carb. Inside looks ok, nothing jumps out as being the culprit, pretty normal wear and pretty normal condition for a JS. Starting to hate these things...but ive got too many to quit now

Any ideas appreciated, Thanks.



PS what carb is this, venturi is different from all others ive seen.

IMG_7494.JPGIMG_7493.JPGIMG_7492.JPG #2 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2005 Location CAN Posts 729 Re: 550 dilemma Im reading that you have the 440 carb on the 550. If so, that’s your issue. Put the 550 carb on the 550 motor. Post your results #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 53 Re: 550 dilemma That looks like a a mikuni 38 bn. #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2014 Location Dallas TX Posts 378 Re: 550 dilemma the carb is 44mm, it came on the engine when I got it. It is the same carb that has been on the engine the entire time ive owned it. I meant to say I put the motor in my 440 hull, I swapped over the 550 ebox and the complete 550 motor (exhaust, carb everything it needs to run). Unlike all other round body carbs ive come across, this one does not have a booster, instead it has a bunch of little holes all around the venturi where the gas/oil sprays into the venturi from. Last edited by treys599; Today at 10:37 PM . #5 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,973 Re: 550 dilemma green racing specialties annular booster carb mod. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

