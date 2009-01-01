|
44mm mikuni carb issue
Im having a problem with my 1990 X2 650 the mikuni carb idles fine but when you go to get on it has a bog then dies out it did this before I went through the carb and checked the pop off spring etc. I cleaned the carb really well all new diagphrams etc does anybody got any ideas I could try?
Re: 44mm mikuni carb issue
What jetting??? What pop off ?? What n/s ?? What are mixture screws set at ??
