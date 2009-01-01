pxctoday

  1. Today, 08:39 PM #1
    steve dolar
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Location
    Novato Ca
    Posts
    121

    44mm mikuni carb issue

    Im having a problem with my 1990 X2 650 the mikuni carb idles fine but when you go to get on it has a bog then dies out it did this before I went through the carb and checked the pop off spring etc. I cleaned the carb really well all new diagphrams etc does anybody got any ideas I could try?
  2. Today, 09:12 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,096

    Re: 44mm mikuni carb issue

    What jetting??? What pop off ?? What n/s ?? What are mixture screws set at ??
    Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 09:16 PM.
