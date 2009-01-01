Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 44mm mikuni carb issue #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location Novato Ca Posts 121 44mm mikuni carb issue Im having a problem with my 1990 X2 650 the mikuni carb idles fine but when you go to get on it has a bog then dies out it did this before I went through the carb and checked the pop off spring etc. I cleaned the carb really well all new diagphrams etc does anybody got any ideas I could try? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,096 Re: 44mm mikuni carb issue What jetting??? What pop off ?? What n/s ?? What are mixture screws set at ?? Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 09:16 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) w650gb500 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules