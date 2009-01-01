pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 08:25 PM #1
    FlipediS
    FlipediS is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Tx
    Posts
    37

    How much to cut back impeller with pump stuffer?

    I'm installing a R&D afterburner pump stuffer. And was wondering how much people are cutting back there impellers? Or any tricks on how to measure for cut back?
    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:25 PM #2
    Jet Cowboy
    Jet Cowboy is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Wyo
    Posts
    53

    Re: How much to cut back impeller with pump stuffer?

    What is it going in?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:34 PM #3
    FlipediS
    FlipediS is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Tx
    Posts
    37

    Re: How much to cut back impeller with pump stuffer?

    Sorry forgot that. It's going in a 2000 sxi pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:16 PM #4
    Jet Cowboy
    Jet Cowboy is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Wyo
    Posts
    53

    Re: How much to cut back impeller with pump stuffer?

    If your having it done by a shop they may have a better recommendation, but I cut my solas hub back even with the blades. Then set the inner pad back to get a tight fit with the stuffer. I think most people will tell you the farther back it is the better it will hook up. The only other real consideration I think is clearance for debris in the water if you have to deal with that. On my solas dynafly the blades angle up so there was still around 3/8 of a inch of clearance at the outer edge of the pump. I haven't ridden mine a lot but I didn't see any adverse affects. Definitely hooks up better with the stuffer and set back.
    Last edited by Jet Cowboy; Today at 10:20 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 