How much to cut back impeller with pump stuffer?
I'm installing a R&D afterburner pump stuffer. And was wondering how much people are cutting back there impellers? Or any tricks on how to measure for cut back?
Thanks
Sorry forgot that. It's going in a 2000 sxi pro
If your having it done by a shop they may have a better recommendation, but I cut my solas hub back even with the blades. Then set the inner pad back to get a tight fit with the stuffer. I think most people will tell you the farther back it is the better it will hook up. The only other real consideration I think is clearance for debris in the water if you have to deal with that. On my solas dynafly the blades angle up so there was still around 3/8 of a inch of clearance at the outer edge of the pump. I haven't ridden mine a lot but I didn't see any adverse affects. Definitely hooks up better with the stuffer and set back.
