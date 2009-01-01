Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: How much to cut back impeller with pump stuffer? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Tx Posts 37 How much to cut back impeller with pump stuffer? I'm installing a R&D afterburner pump stuffer. And was wondering how much people are cutting back there impellers? Or any tricks on how to measure for cut back?

Thanks #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 53 Re: How much to cut back impeller with pump stuffer? What is it going in? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Tx Posts 37 Re: How much to cut back impeller with pump stuffer? Sorry forgot that. It's going in a 2000 sxi pro #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 53 Re: How much to cut back impeller with pump stuffer? If your having it done by a shop they may have a better recommendation, but I cut my solas hub back even with the blades. Then set the inner pad back to get a tight fit with the stuffer. I think most people will tell you the farther back it is the better it will hook up. The only other real consideration I think is clearance for debris in the water if you have to deal with that. On my solas dynafly the blades angle up so there was still around 3/8 of a inch of clearance at the outer edge of the pump. I haven't ridden mine a lot but I didn't see any adverse affects. Definitely hooks up better with the stuffer and set back.

